Erica Dishnow-Bess was recently laid off from her restaurant job.
It has been weeks since she received unemployment benefits.
"I have never talked to a real person like ever,” Dishnow-Bess said. “One day I spent seven hours calling."
Dishnow-Bess said she wasn't getting much unemployment in the first place.
“I was able to get the bare minimum that you can get, but yeah it sucks because I work at a restaurant where I get what is considered to be good pay. I get $5.50 an hour and when you only work two days a week it’s only like a $20 paycheck,” Dishnow-Bess said.
Dishnow-Bess said this is the second time she has had problems getting her unemployment benefits. She said during the first shut down it took months to get any money. She said her work eventually brought her back, but only part-time - which was a struggle too.
"It’s frustrating because there’s no help and then there’s no advice on where you’re supposed to go to find the help," Dishnow-Bess said.
TV5 reached out to the Unemployment Insurance Agency about what is being done for restaurant workers who are not getting their benefits. The UIA said they will have additional updates on what they are doing to improve in the next few days.
Dishnow-Bess is wishful something will change. She lives in the Upper Peninsula where she said it's difficult to find a job and even harder not having any income.
"I'm going to hope that the shut-down lifts and continue to try to find work, which is hard because I live in a small town and it's hard to find anything that isn't in food," Dishnow-Bess said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.