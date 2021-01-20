Many counties in mid-Michigan are out of the COVID-19 vaccine and officials in Genesee County say they are at the mercy of the state and federal government.
"We put in a request every week,” Genesee County Commissioner Domonique Clemons said. “Every Thursday we find out how many vaccines we are going to get for the following week and by Monday we are calling folks who have signed up for vaccines, filling those appointments so that Wednesday, Thursday, Friday of the following week, those vaccines are given out. The vaccines for this week have all been accounted for.”
Clemons is on the local COVID-19 vaccine task force. He said they are trying to get the vaccine in as many people as possible, but the vaccine is hard to come by.
He said this week, Genesee County received 2,080 vaccines and hope to get at least 2,300 next week.
That of course falls short on how many people have actually signed up to get one. Clemons said the county gets new shipments every week and are hoping the number of doses will keep going up.
"It’s certainly frustrating for me. I know it’s very frustrating for our community,” Clemons said. “We’re here at the county meeting almost daily with our team of folks that include folks from the health department, the county board of commissioners. We’ve got pods ready to go. We have people ready. We have volunteers that are willing to help vaccinate our community, but we’re waiting on the vaccines."
