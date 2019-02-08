Saginaw’s Ojibway Island will host some big names for an upcoming concert this Summer.
Country artist Lady Antebellum, a 7-time Grammy Award winner and 5-time CMA Award winner, will be on Ojibway Island on Friday, July 12. Drake White and the Big Fire will open for them.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 15 and can be purchased at etix.com.
Reserved seating is $55 and general admission is $35.
Concert-goers can bring chairs and blankets in the general admission area, however, no coolers or food can be brought onto the island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.