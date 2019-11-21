The Lafayette Bridge in Bay City is back open after it was closed for hours on Thursday due to a malfunction.
The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted the closure about 10:37 a.m.
The bridge reopened about 4:15 p.m.
The Independence Bridge was also closed for about an hour.
