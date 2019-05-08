The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a public open house to discuss plans for replacement of Bay City's Lafayette Street bridge starting in 2020.
MDOT will share results from previous studies on needed repairs, a preferred design alternative, funding, and detour routes.
A 2014 feasibility study determined the benefits of replacing the bridge outweigh the impacts and cost of continuing to repair it.
Replacement of the Lafayette Street bridge will require a 2 year detour.
The public meeting is set for May 21st from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bay City Hall, 301 Washington Ave.
To see the project map click here.
