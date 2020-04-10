The Lafayette and Veterans Memorial bridges in Bay City will experience lane closures starting April 13 for routine inspections.
The Lafayette Bridge will have single lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, April 13.
The Veterans Memorial Bridge will have single lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday, April 14 through Thursday, April 16.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will complete routine bridge inspection, cleaning and maintenance of the bridges during those times.
