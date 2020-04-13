The LaFontaine Automotive Group will be donating thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) to seven Michigan hospitals.
Workers will be getting more than 25,000 latex gloves, 11,000 N95 masks, and 200 protective glasses over the next week.
“On behalf of my brother, dad, and our entire greater LaFontaine family, we felt compelled to help our amazing frontline heroes,” said Kelley LaFontaine, Vice President of the LaFontaine Automotive Group. “These brave individuals are working tirelessly to keep us safe and we are wholeheartedly grateful to them for their unwavering service to others.”
The donations will be delivered to the following hospitals:
- Beaumont Hospital
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Hurley Hospital
- U of M Hospital
- McLaren Oakland Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
The PPE will be divided up evenly among the hospitals.
“Being a true community partner and providing assistance and support to those in need has been instilled in us all at an early age from our mom, Maureen LaFontaine,” said Ryan LaFontaine, COO of the LaFontaine Automotive Group. “We continue to honor her legacy through our philanthropic initiatives and know that this is a cause she would whole-heartedly support.”
