With the possibility of the UAW GM strike coming to an end, a woman who used to work at this Nexteer Automotive Plant tells us that she was laid off due to the length of the strike.
"I've been laid off for about a month now," said Mary Gauthier.
For the Saginaw mother raising four kids on her salary alone was tough enough. Now she finds herself in a desperate situation.
"Oh, financially it's terrible, it's terrible!” Gauthier said. “I'm getting behind on everything, I’m hoping we can go back soon."
Gauthier worked at Nexteer for about a year, helping to stock the assembly lines.
She wants nothing more than to return to her job.
However, she says she understands the reasoning behind this strike.
"I’m for it, I mean it's hard on a lot of people right now.” She said. “I'm sure there's people out there who have it worse than me, I’m just hoping it ends real soon."
Right now, Gauthier is getting by on unemployment. She says with bills piling up, the pressure of finding another job is even harder.
Which is why she hopes the deal between the UAW and GM is ratified sooner rather than later.
"It's a struggle it really is, but we'll get through it," she said.
