Deputies are searching for a man who is considered missing and endangered.
Douglas Harrison, 57, was last seen at Amvets Post 1988 in Baldwin at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18.
Michigan State Police said he suffers from PTSD and has a medical history.
Harrison relies on his medication and did not take any when he left, police said.
He described as 5 feet 10 inches, 250 pounds, with black and gray hair and blue eyes.
Police said Harrison drives a 2016 Cadillac SRX with a Michigan plate of AMVETS.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 745-2712 or (231) 745-2711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.