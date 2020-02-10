A Mid-Michigan school district has alerted parents after a student was diagnosed with MRSA.
The Lake Fenton High School Student was diagnosed with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) sometime last week, with a letter sent home to parents on Feb. 6.
The school Superintendent said the district has done two deep-cleanings since learning about the illness.
MRSA is an infection caused by a type of staph bacteria that’s become resistant to many ordinary antibiotics.
The Mayo Clinic recommends washing your hands, keeping wounds covered, sanitizing linens, and showering after athletic games or practices as ways of preventing MRSA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.