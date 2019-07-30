A 37-year-old Clare County man is headed back to prison after his fourth conviction.
Christopher James Scruggs pleaded guilty in June to a charge of operating while intoxicated and was sentenced Monday in Clare County Circuit Court.
Judge Roy Mienk sentenced Scruggs to 14 months to up to 15 years in prison, which included an enhancement as a habitual offender.
Scruggs was set to be released from probation in late August on charges he faced in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.