A woman in Michigan lost her home on New Year’s Eve thanks to an eroding coastline.
Her entire house came crashing down from a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan in White River Township.
The home landed on the hillside just above the lake, after erosion cut into the slope.
But emergency officials said the woman was not there when it happened.
They also said she did everything she was supposed to, to avoid the disaster.
The area is now blocked off.
But neighbors said the home next door is also is close to tumbling into the lake.
