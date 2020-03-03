Lake State Railway is getting a $7.8 million grant to help build railroad track infrastructure and safety enhancements throughout Mid-Michigan.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced the grant today, and said it is in addition to the $8.6 million federal grant they were given in June 2019.
Kildee said the grant will help Lake State Railway invest in its Huron Subdivision. From its headquarters in Saginaw, Lake State Railway operates hundreds of miles of track stretching from Saginaw to Gaylord and Alpena, Mich. down to Plymouth. These lines also run through Bay City, Midland, and Flint.
Kildee said the connection helps Michigan businesses and farmers ship their products across the U.S. and the world.
