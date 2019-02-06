The annual sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Michigan's Cheboygan County was over in a hurry.
Anglers filled the six-fish quota within 78 minutes of the season's opening last Saturday morning. The Department of Natural Resources scheduled the season for Feb. 2-6, or until the harvest limit was reached. Officials say 403 anglers registered.
The first four sturgeon caught were males and the other two were females. They ranged from 52-72 inches long and 25-80 pounds.
Lake sturgeon are prehistoric fish that once were abundant in the Great Lakes region but plummeted because of overfishing, habitat loss and pollution.
Catches are strictly regulated. Participants in the Black Lake season were notified by text alerts, signal cannons and other means after the quota was reached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.