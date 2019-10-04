Dozens of homes along Lake Michigan are slowly being destroyed because of erosion.
Wave after crashing wave, Lake Michigan is slowly taking parts of this abandoned home in Somers, Wisconsin.
Video from just a week ago shows the home dangling on the edge.
Now, the basement and all its contents have bottomed out into the water.
“Slip and sliding down into the lake,” said neighbor Mike Hervat, who is deeply concerned because he also lives along the lakeshore.
Photos from eight years ago show his patio now in deep water. “I’ve lost about 70 feet of patio area and another 30 feet of actual shoreline.”
Karen Reynolds used to have stairs to the shore off of her porch. But not anymore.
“It’s the water erosion. The waves come up real high and it knocks everything down,” explained Reynolds.
She’s concerned dozens of other homes will soon splash into the lake.
As village and town officials scale a wall of mud to assess the unstable ground from below, Reynolds wishes something could be done to help.
“I just wish people would donate time, materials, something.”
Time is running out. In the last few days a shed slid down the bluff and the earth split between her property. And her neighbors are coming dangerously close to dragging her down with it.
“It makes me want to cry because I don’t want to move.”
The abandoned home has been given the approval to be torn down. Since it was abandoned, the bank was responsible for the property.
