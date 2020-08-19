LakeVille Community Schools is pushing back its start date for the 2020-2021 school year.
Students will start the year one week late with face-to-face and virtual learning beginning on Monday, Aug. 31.
The school district said even though it is prepared to open on Aug. 24, it wants to follow the latest guidelines from the CDC and the local health department.
These guidelines require more time to get the school year off to a safe start, the school district said.
The online learning platform through the GISD will also need more training and implementation.
Training with staff members starts next week.
Families looking to enroll or participate in school of choice with LakeVille Community Schools are asked to contact (810) 591-3980 for more information.
The school district is asking families to be patient, flexible, and understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.