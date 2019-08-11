The Land Conservancy of West Michigan is hosting two gallery exhibitions featuring artwork created to capture scenic natural areas that have been protected for future generations.
A collaboration called "Preserved!" includes 16 painters, photographers, ceramic artists and fiber artists with ties to western Michigan. They visited natural areas protected by the Land Conservancy in recent months, including Flower Creek Dunes Nature Preserve, The Highlands and Saul Lake Bog.
The exhibitions are Oct. 3-8 at the Frauenthal Center Reception Gallery in Muskegon and Oct. 17-19 at LaFontsee Galleries in Grand Rapids. All registration fees and art sales will benefit the nonprofit Land Conservancy.
Joe Engel, executive director of the Land Conservancy, says in a statement that art "has a unique ability to capture the precious beauty nature holds."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.