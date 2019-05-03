Land purchase deals that will allow Fiat Chrysler to build a new assembly plant in Detroit are expected to cost the city and state about $107 million.
Mayor Mike Duggan released details Friday on plans for nearly 215 acres on the city's east side that the automaker wants to build on.
About 155 acres are owned by the city and the Detroit Land Bank Authority and deals have been reached with several property owners for other parcels.
Duggan's office says Detroit will use $36 million in bond funding and more than $14 million from the city's Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and sale of a city-owned garage.
Another $57 million in grants and loans has been requested from the state.
The project has to be approved by Detroit City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.