***WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS MATURE LANGUAGE***
A lynx has been trapped in Mid-Michigan!
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed a lynx was trapped in Michigan's Thumb region on March 17. It was caught several miles south of Harbor Beach in Sanilac County, according to the DNR.
The DNR then transferred the animal to the Howell Nature Center’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic, according to the center.
The capture of the animal was not far from where a lynx was confirmed on video in February, according to Dan Kennedy, Endangered Species Coordinator for the DNR. The DNR will continue to monitor the area for the possibility of a second lynx.
The lynx that was caught was first identified by a landowner who took pictures of the animal feeding on his domesticated ducks and geese.
"Out of the whole state of Michigan, just right out in my backyard," said Joe McCoy, homeowner.
McCoy knew something was killing his geese, but he was shocked when he discovered it was a lynx.
"The other side of my fence, up lift this lynx. He lift his head up. I go, 'whoa,'" McCoy said. "I just looked at him. Then he looked at me for a while. Then he just walked away."
He knew if he didn't take action something bad could happen to this rare animal.
"This is not a habitat for those kind of animals. They're around killing stuff, somebody's gonna shoot one. Or they get hit on the road," McCoy said.
The trapper was then called in on behalf of the DNR to trap the animal.
CLICK HERE to watch video of the capture
"It's a soft trap. It just holds him there. It might put his foot asleep. It's not gonna break anything and that cat was not hurt," McCoy said.
Possibly even more shocking, McCoy said the lynx he saw earlier was white and believes it is still out there.
"I know there's one someplace, but I don't know if he's here," he said.
The center said currently they are letting the lynx settle after a few stressful days. It was caught in a leg-hold trap, but the animal does not appear to have suffered any injuries and is doing well, although a full exam will take place under anesthesia soon, the center wrote.
Later this week it will be transferred to the Detroit Zoological Society.
It's also not clear if the lynx was an illegal pet that was released or escaped, or if it is wild.
The lynx is classified as a threatened species in the United States, with only rare sightings occurring in the last 40 years in Michigan; usually in the Upper Peninsula. The last sighting in the Upper Peninsula was in 2010, and the last sighting in the Lower Peninsula was in 1917, according to Kennedy.
Officials are still working to confirm where a potential release site would be, possibly in the Upper Peninsula.
If you see a lynx, and can get a picture, the DNR requests you send it to them.
