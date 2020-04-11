On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's extension of the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order named lawn care and landscaping businesses as non-essential.
That has some lawn technicians and their customers upset.
"What's the difference if you cut your grass or I cut your grass? As long as we don't have social contact," said Jim Deckert, owner of Pro-Scape Landscaping and Maintenance in Sterling.
Deckert said he understands the governor banning him from doing landscaping work, but stopping him from mowing lawns does not make sense.
"I've gotten a letter from gas stations and fast food restaurants that we maintain. They're considered essential. They've sent us a letter stating that to keep their services going, we are essential and we should be cutting our grass. I don't know whether I should work and maybe take the fine. I don't want to make my customers mad. I also don't want to be out in public and make the public mad and get beat up on social media," Deckert said.
Across the state, some cities are disobeying the governor's order, saying they won't issue tickets to lawn care businesses that continue to do their jobs.
For example, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said lawncare is "an essential service and without that service we would have tall weeds, mice and mosquitoes. Our neighborhood would become blighted... Warren has one of the largest populations of senior citizens and they depend upon a lawn service as do many people with various special needs due to injury and illness."
Deckert said he wishes more local governments would take the same stand.
"I'm all about protecting everybody and this virus isn't good, but let's use a little common sense," Deckert said.
