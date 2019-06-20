One lane of I-75 is blocked in Saginaw County due to a crash.
Michigan State Police and medical personnel are one the scene of the personal injury crash.
The crash is on northbound I-75 at the Dixie Highway near exit 144.
The crash was paged out around 7:25 a.m.
