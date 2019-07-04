One lane of northbound I-75 was closed in Bay County due to a disabled vehicle.
It has since reopened.
Bay County Emergency Alerts said the vehicle has forced the temporary lane closure north of Wheeler Road.
One lane of northbound I-75 was closed in Bay County due to a disabled vehicle.
It has since reopened.
Bay County Emergency Alerts said the vehicle has forced the temporary lane closure north of Wheeler Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.