No one was hurt in an accident that shut down a section of M-13 in Bay County.
Officials at the scene tell TV5 that a car hit a truck, and while no one was hurt, there was a diesel fuel spill from the truck.
The Bangor Township Fire Department and the DEQ are being called in to clean up the spill.
The right lane of NB M-13 (Huron Road) at Wheeler is still closed at this time, the other lanes have re-opened.
