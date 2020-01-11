All lanes are back open on northbound I-75 at the 157-mile marker.
There were two lanes closed on northbound I-75 at the Bay and Saginaw County line due to a crash.
Bay County Central Dispatch sent an alert at about 10:55 a.m. that the far-right lane and the far-left lanes have reopened at the 157-mile marker. They were closed due to a crash.
It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
