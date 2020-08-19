Lanny’s Restaurant plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 24.
The restaurant was forced to shut its doors after the Edenville Dam failure in May caused historic flooding in May.
The restaurant is located at 4312 N. Saginaw Rd. in Midland.
The owner said they are figuring out a new kitchen and is asking for patients as they plan. They said they will be following all the COVID-19 guidelines and rules.
