Lansing Community College closed one of its buildings on its downtown campus on Thursday, Nov. 7 after an employee was diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease.
The college closed its Health and Human Services Building and cancelled all classes in the building as a precautionary measure, the school said.
“Out of an abundance of caution we are closing the HHS building on our Downtown Campus to ensure the health of our students, faculty and staff. The building will remain closed until we are confident that there is no risk to our community,” LCC president Brent Knight said.
The school said it does not know the source of the employee's infection, but they are working closely with local health departments.
