A counselor in Lansing is accused of offering his services in exchange for sexual favors.
Joseph Aaron Scott Hethorn, of Lansing, had his license suspended for alleged sexual misconduct with a patient.
“We take allegations of sexual misconduct and other unethical behavior by any health professional very seriously,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. “In this case, we found it necessary to suspend the counselor’s license to protect the health and safety of the public.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said it is imperative residents have the ability to seek counseling without fear.
“Our office, in conjunction with LARA, makes every effort to ensure the health and safety of our residents," Nessel said.
The complaint against Hethhorn alleges the following violations:
- Sexual misconduct
- Offering practice-related services in exchange for sexual favors
- Negligence and a failure to exercise due care
- Incompetence
- Lack of good moral character
- A betrayal of professional confidence
