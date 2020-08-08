The Lansing School District (LSD) Board of Education approved a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan for the 2020-21 school year which included the cancellation of all sports until further notice.
LSD has decided to cancel all fall sports including band and cheerleading until further notice.
Lansing schools will begin this fall with 100 percent remote instruction via active screen-to-screen learning between students and teachers.
"Along with formally submitting our plan for Lansing, we are also announcing the cancellation of all fall extra-curricular school activities until further notice, and that includes all sports, band, and cheerleading," said Superintendent Sam Sinicropi. "I know how disappointing the cancellation of sports and extra-curricular activities may be for students, coaches, and parents, but the school district must make decisions moving forward that makes safety our top priority. Unlike college and professional sports where decisions are driven by money, our decisions about sports and extracurricular activities must be made with safety as our defining factor. We initially were optimistic and had a timetable and protocols ready for the safe return to school including sports and extracurricular activities, but at this moment we made the tough decision to cancel until further notice to be safe."
"Hopefully we can begin to get our students back into the classroom at their school with their teachers by the end of the first marking period, which is around the first week in November," said Board of Education President Gabrielle Lawrence. "We can reconsider sports and all other extracurricular activities after students return to school. The Lansing screen-to-screen learning option is very different than an online education. In Lansing, several different teachers will be directly engaged with each student throughout the school day."
Remote learning in the Lansing School District is scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 31.
