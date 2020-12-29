Sparrow Hospital in downtown Lansing is a pioneer of sorts.
The hospital is allowing all its COVID-19 patients to have scheduled visitors.
The president of Sparrow, Alan Vierling, said it's a decision that's been months in the making.
"We kept coming back to, if we could make it safe, then we just needed to do the right thing,” Vierling said. “And the right thing is that families get the opportunity to see their loved ones."
The same protection that hospital personnel wear when treating COVID-19 patients will be given to visitors.
"This was agonizing to work through because we had so many questions and so many concerns,” Vierling said. “And we didn't come at this lightly, we came at this after hours of debate."
These visits wouldn’t be possible without the personal protective equipment they have access to.
Each visitor must wear what's called a PAPR.
"Which are the space suits that have the clear face shields," Vierling said. "We're not just taking care of the physical needs of the patient. The medications, the treatments, that's part of what we do, but we also have to take care of the holistic patient. We have to take care of their mental health, their emotional health."
Sparrow hopes to allow COVID-19 patients to have one visitor per week, for up to an hour per visit. As long as they have the volunteers and the PPE to make it happen.
"This is a horrible disease and it's scary. And everybody who gets admitted wonders if they're going to die,” Vierling said. “If we can make that burden less for an hour, then we did the right thing."
TV5 reached out to several Mid-Michigan hospitals. None of them have decided to make changes to their current visitor restrictions yet.
