Joseph Anis King, 37, of Lansing was arraigned on one count of bank robbery in connection to the Middleton Commercial Bank robbery on Feb. 19.
King was arraigned in Gratiot County District court and his bond was set at $500,000 cash. King has a probable cause conference set for March 16 and a preliminary exam set for March 23 according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office.
King is currently on parole. He was taken into custody without incident by the Michigan Department of Corrections.
