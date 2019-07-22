A 55-year-old Lansing man faces two open murder counts and weapons charges in the slayings of a woman and her 5-year-old son whose remains were found buried at a vacant house.
Lansing police say Douglas Ross Hill was charged Friday and transported from Monroe County, where he was in police custody on an unrelated matter.
The remains of 34-year-old Danielle Steiner and her son, Aubrey Hall, were found July 1 after a construction crew discovered bones at the house.
Police have said Steiner and her son were reported missing last August.
Police Chief Mike Yankowski said during a news conference that investigators believe Steiner and her son died in June 2018. Multiple autopsies haven't determined their causes of death.
