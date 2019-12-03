Lansing police say a 60-year-old man has died six weeks after he was struck by a school bus while crossing a city street.
Police said Dennis Palomo died last Friday. He was critically injured Oct. 21 when he was struck by a Lansing School District bus along a street near Capital Region International Airport.
Lansing police Public Information Director Robert Merritt says children were on the bus at the time of the crash but none were injured.
Merritt says witnesses told police the bus driver not stop after the crash.
The driver is on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation. Merritt says the will be taken to the prosecutor's office for review soon.
