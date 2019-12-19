A Lansing man has been charged with child abuse in connection with a shooting that left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
Twenty-six-year-old Lamarko Davion Joseph faces a second-degree child abuse charge and three felony weapons charges in the Dec. 3 shooting.
The Lansing State Journal reports that officers summoned to a Lansing home found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head and having trouble breathing.
Lansing police spokesman Robert Merritt says the boy remains in critical but stable condition.
Joseph is in custody on an unrelated charge.
