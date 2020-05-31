A Lansing man was killed in a rollover crash in Missaukee County.
On Saturday, May 30, at about 5:57 p.m. a Michigan State Police trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash. MSP said the crash happened on Stoney Corners Rd. near Burkett Rd. in Riverside Township.
According to MSP, Gerald Kincaid, 94, was the only occupant in the car.
MSP said Kincaid was driving westbound on Stoney Corners Rd. west of Burkett and failed to negotiate the curve. They said the vehicle went off the road to the right and hit an embankment.
MSP said the car flipped multiple times during the crash.
According to MSP, Kincaid was flown to Munson Hospital in Traverse City to be treated for life-threatening injuries but later died.
MSP said Kincaid was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
