A 27-year-old Lansing resident pleaded guilty on Thursday in the 2018 shooting death of a Flint man, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Jerome Harlston pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and felony firearm for the April 28, 2018 murder of Alonzo Golfin.
According to prosecutors, Golfin was shot with a rifle while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car in his sister’s driveway on Mackin Street in Flint.
Two other individuals were also in the vehicle when Harlston opened fire.
Harlston was in a dating relationship with Golfin’s sister at the time of the incident and claimed self-defense in the case, the prosecutor's office said.
“Gun violence is a terrible scourge in our community with too many individuals quick to pull out a gun as a way to deal with their differences,” Leyton said. “There is no quick and easy way to solve the problem in our community but we will continue to hold perpetrators accountable under the law as we pursue justice for victims and safety for our residents.”
Harlston will be sentenced on Feb. 10.
