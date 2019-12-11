A Lansing man has been sentenced for thefts in Clare County.
The Clare County Prosecutor’s Office said Michael Carl Fisher, of Lansing, plead guilty on Oct. 22, 2019 to three counts of receiving and concealing stolen property.
This after a 2018 investigation by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department into several thefts in the Lincoln Township area.
Fisher was sentenced on Dec. 9 to serve 15 months to 5 years on each count, concurrently, and served concurrently with the prison term he is already serving.
He was given credit for 300 days already served, and ordered to pay $3,305 in court costs and fines.
