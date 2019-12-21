A Lansing nonprofit has distributed nearly 50 bicycles to children after a dozen volunteers spent several weeks cleaning and repairing them.
The Lansing Bike Co-op gave away the bikes last weekend on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Lansing State Journal reports there were no eligibility requirements but the co-op teaches cyclists, many financially struggling, how to keep bikes in good working order.
Jennifer Carson came for four bikes for her children, ranging from 2 to 13. She says three of them had bikes stolen a couple years ago, and these will be the first since then.
Co-op President Aaron Fields says a bike is "an essential part of childhood."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.