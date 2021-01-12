On Monday, an internal Federal Bureau of Investigations alert warned plans were in the works for armed protests in all 50 state capitals.
It's a nationwide safety threat like never before.
"When we are warned that violence may be a real factor, we need to be very serious about precautions," Lansing City Council President Peter Spadafore said.
Michigan State Police are already ramping up security measures in Lansing to prepare for the potential violence that lays ahead.
In a statement, the Michigan State Police public affairs manager confirmed visible MSP presence at the capitol has already increased and will stay that way for weeks to come.
"What we saw in Washington was disgusting and shook me to the core," Spadafore said.
He wrote a letter to the mayor Tuesday requesting the Michigan National Guard be deployed to control any violence that may pop up.
"I don't want to see windows broken but windows can be repaired,” Spadafore said. “Human beings are what's on the top of my mind right now. And ensuring those residents and visitors are safe, should the worst happen."
While there's a lot of focus on the Michigan Capitol, Spadafore worries about the surrounding buildings should protests escalate
Mayor Andy Schor has since requested Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activate the National Guard on Jan. 17 and Jan. 20.
The FBI issued the following statement:
“While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve. Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity. As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners. The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property."
