Lansing Police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old who was last seen on May 22.
Brianna Rose Reyna, 14, was reported missing/runaway nearly a week ago.
She is 5’9”, weighs around 180 pounds and was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans with black leggings underneath, and a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt.
If you know where she is, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Detective Brittany Roberts at 517-483-4654.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.