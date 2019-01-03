Michigan police are asking for your help tracking down a missing teen.
The Lansing Police Department is asking for help finding Brianna Marie Hunter.
Brianna’s family recently reported her missing, according to police. They say she may be in the Eaton Rapids, Charlotte, or Detroit area.
The 16-year-old is 5’1”, and weighs around 115 pounds.
If you have seen her, or know where she is, contact Lansing Police at 517-483-4600, or Lansing Police Detective Brittany Roberts at 517-483-4654.
