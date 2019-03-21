The Lansing Police Department is asking for help locating a teen they believe has runaway or is missing.
Iliana Faith Roque, 16, was last seen wearing jeans, a long sleeve black shirt with white stripes, black knee-high boots, and a Nike backpack.
Roque is 4’9” and is 85 pounds.
Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Thielen at 517-483-6858.
