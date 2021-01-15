The Michigan Legislation will not be holding session next week due to credible threats at the state capitol as it prepares for the possibility of protests that could turn violent this weekend and beyond.
Boarded up buildings, unprecedented amount of security and a fence around the entire capitol. All to prep for a potentially dangerous armed protest that could start this weekend.
Barb Burns-Briggs came out to the state capitol to try to keep the peace, her signs are of compassion and love.
"There’s an alternative to hate violence and division,” Burns-Briggs said.
Law Enforcement is not taking any chances. With planned protests and threats starting on Jan. 17. They have the entire grounds on lock down.
"People need to stop and think about how we can get a long and find common ground and we can reach our goals in different ways. Compromise,” Burns-Briggs.
Michigan State Police, the FBI, Lansing Police EMS and Fire and the National Guard deployed on Jan. 15. circling the capitol.
The Lansing Police Chief, Daryl Green, is telling those who do not have a specific purpose to be downtown to stay home.
“Know that the city of Lansing is prepared. We’re very confident about our preparedness,” Green said.
Office buildings are boarded up and the capitol is being defended with a fence. Due to threats legislators have also cleared their schedules next week.
"We ask for all of you to be safe on Jan. 17. We look forward to a great event. We look forward to an event that entails heightened preparedness in the city of Lansing, I would probably classify it as unprecedented preparedness,” Green said.
Green said there are safe spaces for people to safely protest but there's no room for those who want to cause harm. Security measures will be in place until mid-February. Burns-Briggs encourages everyone to get along.
"Talk to each other, listen to people and ask questions. Try to understand. People generally are coming from positive intentions," Burns-Briggs said.
Those who want to help police, are being asked to be on the lookout for suspicious activity and report it to the FBI right away.
