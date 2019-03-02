Police in Lansing say three men suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital after a vehicle they were in crashed in a mobile home park.
Lansing police Sgt. Cedric Ford tells the Lansing State Journal that no one was in the car when officers arrived at the scene Friday evening.
Ford says residents helped police locate the men. One had critical injuries and the other two were in stable condition. Ford says it's unclear when the shootings took place. Police say the shootings don't appear to be random.
Police say another man is believed to be involved, but he wasn't located Friday night.
Lansing police say detectives are continuing to investigate. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.