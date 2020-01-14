Lansing Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police said Jada Essence Rios-Abringo is missing or could have run away.
According to police, the 15-year-old is 5’1” and weighs 165 pounds.
Essence’s family reported her as a runaway/missing on Friday, Jan. 10. She was last seen in the 1100 block of W. Allegan.
If you have any information about this case, please contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or contact Det. Joe Riedel at 517-483-4158.
