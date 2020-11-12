A Lansing Police officer is on administrative leave following an arrest that went viral.
“I really feared the worst. I thought I was going to see someone, someone’s life taken in front of me. I was really afraid,” said witness Brandon Hayduk.
Hayduk watched from his car as the arrest happened at the corner of Baker Street and Lyons Avenue.
Lansing Police say they were called to Baker Street about a fight involving 5-to-6 people. And officers determined a 25-year-old was the primary suspect.
“There was a struggle, and then from that point it just turned into chaos. Multiple officers and then obviously what the video showed,” said Hayduk. “I mean held down, struck in the back of his head multiple times, by multiple people. That could kill someone alone.”
Police say when they tried to arrest the man for assault he resisted and was combative. But Hayduk says they gave the man two different orders. “They told him to get on his back while they’re on top of him.”
But a moment later you hear the officer say on the video, “Get on your stomach. Get on your stomach.”
Lansing Police say officers used a taser on the suspect and he was also struck several times.
“It was terrifying to watch,” Hayduk says. He also thinks it was excessive force. “They didn’t need to arrest him that way, they didn’t. It doesn’t take that many people to subdue someone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.