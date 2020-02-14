Lansing Police are asking for your help in the search for a 15-year-old girl.
Cayla Monae Milton has been reported as a runaway/missing person by the police department.
She’s described as 5’3” 130 lbs and was last seen in the 1300 block of Warwick in Lansing.
Police said she could be in the Vincent Court area in south Lansing.
If you see her, you’re asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Det. Joe Riedel (517) 483-4158, or privately message the police department’s Facebook page.
