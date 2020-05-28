The Lansing Police Department is searching for Treasure Malajai Stewart-Adams.
The 17-year-old is considered missing and endangered.
She is 5'1" and 120 pounds.
She was last seen in the 100 block of E. Claremore Drive in Lansing.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police at 517-483-4600.
