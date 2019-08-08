Residents in the Caro area are continuing their fight to expand and replace the Caro Center.
A rally is planned for later this month in Lansing following recommendations to keep the Caro Center open, but keep it to 84 beds, and possibly renovate, rather than replace, the existing facility.
A consulting firm was hired this year to look at plans to build the new state hospital in Tuscola County.
Following the review, the MDHHS is recommending not building a new facility that was supposed to service 200 adults.
CLICK HERE for more on the recommendations.
Now community members are planning a Caro 4 Michigan rally on Tuesday, August 27 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.
(0) comments
