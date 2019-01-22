Federal prosecutors say three Lansing residents have been charged with conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State.
They say FBI agents arrested Muse Abdikadir Muse, Mohamud Abdikadir Muse and Mohamed Salat Haji on Monday, and prosecutors charged them in a complaint filed Tuesday.
Prosecutors says all three defendants are naturalized U.S. citizens who were born in Kenya. It wasn't immediately clear if Muse Abdikadir Muse and Mohamud Abdikadir Muse are related.
An affidavit says Muse Muse purchased airline tickets earlier this month to travel from Grand Rapids to Mogadishu and that Haji and Mohamud Muse aided in the purchase of the tickets and drove Muse Muse to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.
Online court records do not list attorneys for the defendants.
