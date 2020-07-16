The Lansing School District has announced that they will begin the fall 2020 school year online through screen-to-screen teacher-student learning.
Superintendent Sam Sinicropi is recommending to the Board of Education that the school year begins 100% remotely.
The district has prepared a COVID-19 plan that lays out how it will protect students, educators and families across various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan.
“The proposed plan starts school with active screen-to-screen live instruction between a teacher and their students,” said Sincicropi. “Hopefully we can begin to get our students back into the classroom at their school with their teachers by the end of the first marking period which is aroundthe first week in November. Our goal is to safely get kids back into the classroom as soon as possible. This screen-to-screen option is very different than an online education where students are basically on their own to learn. In Lansing, several different teachers are likely to be engaged directly with each student throughout the school day.”
The school year is scheduled to start August 31.
An inventory looking into the technological needs of Lansing families and staff members will be conducted.
Deputy superintendent Delsa Chapman will be live on Facebook to answer questions about the plan on July 17 at 10 a.m.
